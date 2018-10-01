Honest word has more power than bullets, says Gautam Navlakha after release from house arrest

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Today it is proved that true and honest words have more power than bullets and abuses,” said activist Gautam Navlakha in a written statement on Monday.

Navlakha, who was among the five rights activists arrested by Pune police in a multi-city raid on August 28, was ‘released’ after over a month of house arrest.In a statement issued after the Delhi High Court rejected the Maharashtra Police’s plea for his transit remand, Navlakha said: “I cannot forget my co-accused and tens of thousands of other political prisoners in India who remain incarcerated for their ideological convictions or on account of false charges filed against them, and/or wrongful conviction under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. I have won my freedom, it thrills me no end.”

Once again, Navlakha’s ground floor house at R3 complex in Nehru Enclave was under the media glare on Monday. But unlike the earlier occasion — after his arrest — the mood was cheerful this time. Around a dozen friends, well-wishers and family members of the activist had gathered.Navlakha refused to talk to the mediapersons as he wanted to give time to loved ones first, he said with a smile. Four Delhi Police barricades, which earlier blocked the entrance of his residence, had been removed.

“We are very happy. The police need to learn their own rules. In the last 35 days, they barged into our house, into our neighbours’ houses. After two days of the arrest, police even banned entry of close family members into the house. I hope UAPA is thought over again and that it is repealed because it is really a draconian law. I hope this development impacts the cases of others,” said Sehba Hussain, who issued the statement on behalf of Navlakha.

“The way Maharashtra Police took him that day, it felt that they do not care about any standard operation procedures,” said Kavita Srivastava of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL).CPI(ML) member Kavita Krishnan tweeted: “Welcome news — Delhi HC ordered Gautam Navlakha to be released from house arrest, holding his arrest to be illegal and magistrate’s order for his transit to Pune to have been issued without application of mind. Looking forward to meeting him.”

In his statement, Navlakha also welcomed the decriminalisation of Section 377 and the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Ravan and congratulated the Left Union for its victory in JNU Students’ Union elections.

Statment by the activist

