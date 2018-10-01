Home Nation

India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism, health sectors

The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives for his ceremonial welcome as President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife Savita Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.(Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and Uzbekistan inked 17 agreements on Monday, including for visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation-level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.

The agreements signed between the two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science.

A MoU was also signed on cooperation in the pharma sector. The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs.

The two countries will also cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes. Business relationships between the two countries will be promoted through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council, for which an agreement was signed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India Uzbekistan bilateral ties MoU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament