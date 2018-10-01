Home Nation

India witnessing gender disparities against backdrop of rapid economic growth: Gender index

The index measures reproductive health standards, empowerment and economic status of women.

Published: 01st October 2018 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Transgender

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India still witnesses gender disparities against the backdrop of rapid economic growth even as the rate of violence against women remains high, says a new global gender index.

The SDG Gender Index was released by Equal Measures 2030 (EM2030), a global partnership of nine civil society and private sector organisations.

Gujarat-based NGO SAHAJ is the partner of EM2030 for this project. The SDG Gender Index presents gender equality progress of six countries--India, Indonesia, Kenya, Senegal, Colombia and El Salvador.

The index measures reproductive health standards, empowerment and economic status of women.

Under the index, reproductive health is measured using indicators such as maternal mortality ratio and adolescent birth rates; and empowerment is measured by the proportion of parliamentary seats occupied by women and the proportion of women aged 25 and above with at least some secondary education.

The report shows a mixed picture for India.

According to the index, India is still witnessing gender disparities against the backdrop of rapid economic growth and the rate of violence against women remains high.

"India has lagged behind the other countries in nutrition. ​Rate of stunting among girls is the highest. Prevalence of anaemia among women is also the highest, with rates nearly double that of Colombia, El Salvador, Indonesia and Kenya," it said.

"With respect to SDG 5 on gender equality, India has the lowest percentage of women in its Parliament (in 2018)--just 12 per cent compared to 42 per cent in Senegal.

It has the second highest percentage of child marriages, early and forced, before the age of 18," the index said.

Nearly half the Indian women, 45 per cent, reported that a husband is justified in hitting his wife, an indication of discriminatory social norms, the index said.

In terms of gender equality, India has the highest score on legal grounds for abortion along with Colombia. In SDG 17 (partnerships for goals), India registers a strong commitment to gender budgeting.

The SDG Gender Index report added that in SDG 2 (hunger, food security and nutrition) India lagged behind other countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gender index Gender disparity in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC