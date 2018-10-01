Israeli national arrested from Bagdogra airport for possessing satellite phone

By UNI

SILIGURI: An Israeli national, identified as Roy Dalach, has been arrested from the Bagdogra airport on his way to New Delhi for possessing a satellite phone, carrying such at phone by any civilian is unlawful under the Indian Telegraphic rules, police said on Sunday.

The forty-year-old resident of Tel Aviv Roy Dalach was arrested before boarding a spice jet aircraft on Saturday afternoon on his way to New Delhi.

Police said he was to leave India on Saturday night.

A friend of the arrested Israeli also stayed back at Siliguri since Roy Dalach was first detained and then finally arrested.

North Bengal police had also arrested some foreigners at Chalsa while they were carrying sat phones during making a documentary in the Dooars.