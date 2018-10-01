Home Nation

NC expels three more workers for 'anti-party' activities in Jammu and Kashmir

The latest expulsions of three workers from Ramban district has raised the number of such ousters to 11 within a week.

Published: 01st October 2018

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. (File photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: National Conference Monday expelled three more workers for running the urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir, defying the party's decision to boycott it.

"Zahur-ud-Din Babbar, Rajnesh Pargal and Mohammad Babbar Malik were expelled from Ramban district for anti-party activities," NC spokesperson Madan Mantoo said.

He said the action has been taken against the three workers for violating the party's decision against participating in the ongoing municipal elections in the state.

Earlier on September 26, the party had expelled eight workers of its various wings in Jammu region for "wilfully" violating the party's decision.

TAGS
National Conference Jammu and Kashmir civic polls

