Nitish Kumar behind rumours of rift within my family: Tejashwi Yadav

The younger son of Lalu Prasad was responding to a query by reporters about the family facing frequent grilling and raids by investigating agencies.

Published: 01st October 2018 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav (File | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday refuted reports of rift within his family and alleged that the rumours were being spread at the instance of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to demoralise party cadre and supporters.

The younger son of Lalu Prasad was responding to a query by reporters about the family facing frequent grilling and raids by investigating agencies, besides reports that his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and eldest sister Misa Yadav were miffed over having been politically overshadowed by him.

"All these reports of a rift within our family are planted at the instance of Nitish Kumar. Attempts are being made to psychologically affect our dedicated workers and supporters," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"It appears that those in power wish to seek votes in the name of what is happening to my family instead of speaking about their own performance. This is new India under Narendra Modi for you," he said.

To a query about Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha's possibility of joining the RJD, Congress, HAM combine in Bihar, he said, "We had invited him long back and the invitation stands. But it is for him to take the decision."

About Pappu Yadav, who had won the Madhepura seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls on RJD ticket and has floated Jan Adhikar Party upon being expelled from the Lalu Prasad-led party, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "For him it is no entry. Period."

Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjeet Ranjan is a Congress MP.

About disgruntled BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has off late been highly appreciative of Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad, besides turning up at functions held at the RJD leaders' place, he said, "There are no talks with him. There cannot be any until and unless the BJP takes a clear decision about him."

Accusing the Nitish Kumar government of failing to effectively maintain law and order and implement its own welfare schemes, Tejashwi Yadav said that he would embark on his next phase of public awareness campaign after Dussehra.

To a query about when was he planning to get married, he replied shyly that it was likely to be after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

