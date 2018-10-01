PM Modi wishes President Ram Nath Kovind on his 73rd birthday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished President Ram Nath Kovind who turned 73 Monday, saying the country has benefitted from his wisdom.

Kovind was born on October 1, 1945 in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was the governor of Bihar before being elected president on July 25 last year.

"Best wishes to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday. India has benefitted greatly from his wisdom and perspectives on various subjects. He has connected wonderfully with every section of our society. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.