Prohibition is poll plank in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: JD(U) national general secretary K C Tyagi exhorted his party workers to spread awareness about the Bihar model of development and liquor prohibition among the masses in Chhattisgarh.

At the ‘Sankalp Sammelan’ in Raipur’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, Tyagi said Maoists take a firm footing whenever the state deviates from the commitment to a socialist society.

Though the JD(U) is a part of the ruling NDA coalition in Bihar, the party has not declared any pre-poll alliance in Chhattisgarh where Chief Minister Raman Singh heads the BJP government. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi and BSP supremo Mayawati has worked out a pact under which the BSP will contest 35 seats, while Jogi’s Janta Congress will try its luck in 55 seats.

For expanding its footprints in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the JD(U) is trying to garner support from women voters who outnumber men in 33 of the total 90 Assembly seats.

The party believes prohibition will find support from women in Chhattisgarh just like in the case of Bihar.