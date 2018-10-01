Home Nation

Prohibition is poll plank in Chhattisgarh

JD(U) national general secretary K C Tyagi exhorted his party workers to spread awareness about the Bihar model of development and liquor prohibition among the masses in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 01st October 2018 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

JD-U national spokesperson K C Tyagi (File|PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: JD(U) national general secretary K C Tyagi exhorted his party workers to spread awareness about the Bihar model of development and liquor prohibition among the masses in Chhattisgarh.

At the ‘Sankalp Sammelan’ in Raipur’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, Tyagi said Maoists take a firm footing whenever the state deviates from the commitment to a socialist society.

Though the JD(U) is a part of the ruling NDA coalition in Bihar, the party has not declared any pre-poll alliance in Chhattisgarh where Chief Minister Raman Singh heads the BJP government. Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi and BSP supremo Mayawati has worked out a pact under which the BSP will contest 35 seats, while Jogi’s Janta Congress will try its luck in 55 seats.

For expanding its footprints in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the JD(U) is trying to garner support from women voters who outnumber men in 33 of the total 90 Assembly seats.

The party believes prohibition will find support from women in Chhattisgarh just like in the case of Bihar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor prohibition Sankalp Sammelan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament