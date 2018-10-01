Home Nation

Rafale deal: Did Congress take care of HAL, Indian Air Force, asks Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also flayed Congress for not helping the HAL unit manufacturing Dorniers in Uttar Pradesh, "where the first family of Congress resides."

Published: 01st October 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at Yelahanka airforce station in Bengaluru, Sept 30 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday rubbished allegations that the NDA government had snatched jobs from the country's youth by ignoring HAL in the Rafale deal, saying it was the Congress which did not buttress the Defence public sector unit.

"To stand up to speak for HAL, you (Congress) haven't done anything and you are alleging that we have taken away jobs by ignoring HAL. Did you complete the earlier Rafale deal during UPA? Did you take care of Indian Air Force and HAL?" she asked.

The Union Minister was responding to a query on Congress constantly targetting the NDA government over "ignoring" HAL in the multi-billion dollar Rafale Aircraft deal.

Sitharaman told reporters that it was the BJP-led NDA government that took several steps to augment the production capacity of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, made by HAL.

"From the time this government came to power, it has analysed what the problem was in increasing the capacity of Tejas. I am glad to tell you that we have now given every support to increase it to 16 from 8 (aircraft). Did you (Congress) do anything to augment capacity for production of Tejas aircraft?" she asked.

Noting that the NDA government had earmarked Rs 20,000 crore annually for HAL, which had so far received 83 more orders to manufacture Tejas, she claimed that during the UPA regime, Congress had earmarked only Rs 10,000 crore annually.

Sitharaman also flayed Congress for not helping the HAL unit manufacturing Dorniers in Uttar Pradesh, "where the first family of Congress resides."

The defence minister alleged that the entire campaign around the Rafale deal was based on falsehood and half truths.

Charging the UPA with ignoring the desperation of the Indian Air Force, which badly needed state-of-the art fighter jets, Sitharaman flayed the Congress for failing to complete the deal between Dassault and HAL during its rule. "There was no deal, no deal between Dassault and HAL," she said.

Asked whether dragging Robert Vadra's name into the Rafale deal prompted AICC President Rahul Gandhi to politicise the issue, Seetharaman said the primary trigger for adopting spit and run tactics by Congress was its failure to spot any corruption in any of the ministries under the Narendra Modi government.

"What is the primary trigger for leveling false allegations against us. I can only see, there is no corruption in Defence under Modi government. But in contrast, the UPA regime, the corridors of power were full of middlemen. So, probably that is the frustration which is bothering them," she said.

Having been out of power for four-and-a-half years, the Congress has become desperate just as a fish out of the water because it has failed to spot corruption even in the Defence Ministry of the Modi government, Sitharaman said.

She also feared that the Congress would not even hesitate to cancel the Rafale deal after failing to establish concrete evidence to prove corruption in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rafale Rafale deal Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament