Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter to appeal for fasting environmentalist​ G D Agrawal

Mr Gandhi said Dr Agrawal (Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand) has been on a hunger strike for the last 101 days, demanding uninterrupted and rich water flow in Ganga.

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appealed to people to join in the Ganga Sadbhawana Yatra from Gaumukh to Ganga Sagar, scheduled to be launched from October 2, to express solidarity with environmentalist Prof G D Agrawal's stir for the cause of the holy river.

The Opposition party chief made his appeal in favour of the 87-year old, via Twitter.

Mr Gandhi said Dr Agrawal (Swami Gyan Swaroop Sanand) has been on a hunger strike for the last 101 days, demanding uninterrupted and rich water flow in Ganga.

Everybody should join the 'Ganga Sadbhawana Yatra' from Tuesday, he added.

The IIT professor-turned-sanyaasi has been on hunger strike in Kankhal-Haridwar, demanding immediate enactment of the Ganga Protection and Management Bill and halting works on hydro-power projects along the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers.

A few days back, Mr Gandhi had also written a letter to the fasting saint, extending his party's support and solidarity to his stir.

