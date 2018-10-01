Home Nation

Spurious liquor claims 5 lives in Ranchi

According to the affected families, the condition of the victims deteriorated rapidly with five of them losing their lives one after another.

Published: 01st October 2018

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Five people died while several others were struggling for their lives at Hatma Basti, located near the Jharkhand CM’s official residence in Ranchi, after consuming spurious liquor on Saturday evening.

The people, who lost their lives, were identified as Pintu Thakur (30), Ashok Mirdha (60), Vijay Mirdha (40), Bablu Mirdha (50) and Paras Thakur (70). Vijay Mirdha worked as daily wage labourer at the CM's house.

Meanwhile, the families were on their way to a crematory when the police stopped them to take over the bodies for postmortem. The district administration has ordered medical staff to carry out health checkup of everyone living in the locality.

"Five people have died in the locality. The bodies have been sent for postmortem to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences. We will be able to say anything in this regard only after reports come to us,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Maahimapat Ray.

The cause of the deaths would be confirmed only after postmortem reports, he added.

Notably, more than a dozen people, including two Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) personnel, had died in September last year, allegedly after consuming illicit liquor in Ranchi. A probe had found 13 policemen involved in the sale of liquor following which they were suspended.

Excise officers also started an investigation and arrested one person in connection with the incident. During raids, excise officers seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor and country-made liquor from Hatma area.

