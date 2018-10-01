Home Nation

Those who ask about pre-poll promises are dubbed 'anti-nationals': Shiv Sena

It is the duty of the political party that comes to power to keep its promises, Sena said.

Shiv Sena supporters (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying before the 2014 polls he had made a number of promises but those who ask about it now are dubbed as "anti-nationals".

Hoping that the Election Commission's announcement of checking unethical practices in polls does not become a "hollow promise" like the ones made by political parties, it warned that if people's tolerance level breaches, they will revolt.

A country where the top lawmakers lie after taking the oath of office, the poll reforms and code of conduct in that country can only be called as "pretentious", the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"State Election Commissioner J S Saharia has said he is of the opinion of cancelling the registration of political parties that fail to implement promises made during poll campaign. In such a scenario, these promises are a fit case for such an action," it said in a veiled attack on the BJP.

It is the duty of the political party that comes to power to keep its promises.

The state election commission (SEC) should find out how many of the promises made before polls in 2014 were implemented, and accordingly take "strong" steps, it said.

"During the 2014 general elections campaign, Modi had made a number of promises, such as bringing the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) back under India's control, unearth black money, and deposit Rs 15 lakh into every citizen's bank account," the Marathi daily said.

"If someone asks about those promises, the person is labelled as 'anti-national'," said the Sena, which is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

The Election Commission also coined an idea of developing a mobile app where voters can put forth their complaints, it said.

"The real question is whether the EC is going to take firm action over the complaints," the publication said.

It alleged that BJP workers were "caught red-handed while distributing money" in the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll held earlier this year.

Police completed the 'panchnama' but "political pressure was used to suppress the matter", it further charged.

The electronic voting machines (EVMs) suddenly develop problems in one area, people cast their vote after 5 pm and on the basis of that bypolls like in Palghar are won, the Sena said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

"If the EC has no complaints over it then there is no need of pep talks for reforms in the election procedure.

The poll reforms and code of conduct in a country where people who become prime minister or chief minister lie after taking the oath of office are only pretentious," the editorial said.

In a closely fought contest, the BJP had won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra by defeating the Shiv Sena in May this year.

