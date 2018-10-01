Home Nation

To encourage tribals to vote, Election Commission devises new approach in naxal-hit Chhattisgarh

Voters in tribal-dominated district of Jashpur have been made aware of voting through a rare initiative 'Jash Pran'.

Published: 01st October 2018

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Election Commission has started an initiative in Chhattisgarh to ensure 100 per cent voting in upcoming Assembly elections by sensitizing voters and encouraging them to vote, the state government said Monday.

Over 2.10 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district signed an affidavit for turning up for voting and also ensuring 100 per cent vote count by encouraging others to vote, a statement issued by the government said.

Voters in tribal-dominated district of Jashpur have been made aware of voting through a rare initiative 'Jash Pran' (Oath by people of Jashpur) to create awareness on voting, the statement said.

Bilaspur District Election Officer P Dayanand said over 2.10 lakh voters in the city signed an affidavit on September 28, making it the largest such event in the world, the state government said.

He added that the office of the District Election Officer has also sent an application to The Guinness Book of World Records to get it registered.

"Jashpur is a tribal-dominated district so we have adopted a different approach to sensitize voters. We have named the entire voter awareness campaign as 'Jash pran' and have taken the help of various self help groups and young voters," said Jashpur District Election Officer Priyanka Shukla.

Chhattisgarh Assembly election Election Commission

