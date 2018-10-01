Home Nation

UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhaar-based eKYC in 15 days

The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

Publication does not threaten or impact security of Aadhaar and its database which remains 'safe and secure', UIDAI said.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after the Supreme Court imposed curbs on the use of Aadhaar, biometric-issuing authority UIDAI Monday asked telecom companies to submit, within the next 15 days, a plan to stop using the 12-digit unique ID number for customer authentication.

A circular to this effect has already been issued to the telecom service providers (TSPs), including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and others.

The communication, seen by PTI, says: "All TSPs are called upon to immediately take actions in order to comply with the judgement dated 26.09.2018. In this regard, TSPs are hereby directed to submit by 15th October, 2018 an action plan/exit plan to the authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems".

The Supreme Court, last week, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, which allowed private companies to use the 12-digit biometric ID-based eKYC.

Following this, private companies like telecom operators will not be able to use this instantaneous and inexpensive Aadhaar eKYC route.

This would mean that the industry will have to revert to alternates like legacy paper-based technique (collect physical paper forms with signature, photographs, ship to verification centre and call up the customer to cross-verify submitted details).

The turn around times in this route is between 24-36 hours.

When contacted, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said: "In order to ensure smooth discontinuation. There are certain requirements which are there under the Aadhaar regulations. So the companies are in the best position to know what exactly is needed and they can submit their plan by October 15.

If any additional requirements are to be done from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India ) side, we will tell them after receipt of their plan."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar UIDAI ekyc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament