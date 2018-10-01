Home Nation

VP Venkaiah Naidu flags issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, urges UN to come up with action plan

In his 40-minute speech, the Vice President urged the world to speak in one voice to deal with terror globally.

Published: 01st October 2018 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that the world must come together to fight against terrorism and urged the United Nations to come up with "strong, coded actions" to tackle terror, its sponsors and those who are funding and supporting it.

Naidu, in his address at an international conclave here, also noted that one of India's neighbours is "aiding and abetting" terrorism while talking about peace.

He made the veiled reference to Pakistan, while addressing a gathering of human rights leaders from several parts of the world.

"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. Some elements are spreading it in the name of religion, but no religion talks about violence. India has suffered the pain. The West, when they became the victims of terrorism, realised the problem," he said.

"In our region too, one of our neighbours is aiding, abetting, funding and training terrorists. And, (it) talks about peace. Terror and talks can't go together," Naidu said.

In his 40-minute speech, the Vice President urged the world to "speak in one voice" to deal with terror globally.

"The United Nations, at the earliest, should complete the deliberations (on terrorism) and come up with a strong, united, coded action to tackle terror, its sponsors and those who are funding or supporting it," he said.

"It is the way forward for peace, and for protection of rights of people," Naidu asserted.

The conclave has been organised by the National Human Rights Commission as part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Foreign participants include senior officials from apex human rights bodies in Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and representatives from Scotland, Croatia and other countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu United Nations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament