Whenever Amit Shah visits Rajasthan, Vasundhara Raje goes somewhere else: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief said there were "differences" between Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP president Amit Shah who rarely share stage.

Published: 01st October 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot Sunday said his party was "united", but there were "differences" between Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and BJP president Amit Shah who rarely share stage.

He was addressing a farmers' meeting in Rajsamand's Charbhujanath.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his address during Dungarpur rally had said that our party is united and we will remain united, but whenever Amit Shah comes, Vasundhara Raje goes somewhere else.

They are not ready to be present in the same district," Pilot said.

He said the BJP president delivers speeches in the name of Bangladeshis, Assam, West Bengal and Kashmir, but never speaks about the works of the Rajasthan government.

Pilot said nearly 150 farmers of the state have committed suicide, employees were on strike, but the government was not serious.

He said that if Congress comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections, the government will work to ease the financial burden of farmers and give them loans on easy conditions.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot alleged Raje was "inaccessible" for four years and stayed in five star hotels and heritage palaces instead of circuit houses.

He said every chief minister, including Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bhairo Singh Shekhawat, used to stay in circuit houses (during their visits), but Raje's "arrogance was at peak and she has never stayed in circuit houses so that no common man can approach or disturb her".

Gehlot said the chief minister's 'Gaurav Yatra' will turn into 'Vidai (farewell) Yatra' as there was "extreme resentment" among people.

He said Raje was "afraid of protests", but she "always says that she would fight like a lioness to protect her family".

The senior Congress leader said the chief minister should clarify which is her family because she "never served people of the state and therefore, has no right to seek vote from the public".

