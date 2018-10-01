Home Nation

Woman arrested in West Bengal's Howrah district for kidney smuggling

Chandana Guria, a resident of Jagacha in Howrah, was arrested on Saturday night from her health clinic during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Police and Howrah city police.

Published: 01st October 2018 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2018 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KOLKATA: A woman was arrested by Uttarakhand Police from West Bengal's Howrah district for allegedly being associated with an inter-state kidney smuggling racket, police said on Sunday.

Chandana Guria, a resident of Jagacha in Howrah, was arrested on Saturday night from her health clinic during a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Police and Howrah city police.

"This woman was involved in kidney smuggling. A number of senior doctors were also involved in the illegal racket. They used to sell each kidney for Rs 40-45 lakh across the country for transplantation," an officer from Uttarakhand Police said.

"We have been trying to trace this woman for more than two months since some members of the racket were arrested in Uttarakhand. According to our estimate, the racket was involved in illegal selling of around 70 kidneys," he said.

Guria was taken to Uttarakhand in five days' transit remand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi inaugurates Mahatma Gandhi Museum in Rajkot
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
Trump says he and North Korea’s Kim ‘fell in love’
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament