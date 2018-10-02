AAP launches 'Jhadu Chalao Yatra', says it's time to sweep out corrupt Raman Singh government

Besides Rai, the other leaders who arrived in Chhattisgarh to participate in the party campaign are Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta, Sanjay Singh and Delhi MLA Alka Lamba. (Photo | ENS)

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

CHATTISGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a ten-day-long 'Jhadu Chalao-Bhrashtachar Bhagao' yatra on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh, which will cover 45 Assembly constituencies, where the party has already declared its candidates.

The yatra, kicked off by four senior party leaders in different districts of the state on Gandhi Jayanti, is aimed to target the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh government on the issues of "corruption and poor governance".

The state AAP in-charge and a Cabinet minister in the Delhi government Gopal Rai in a blistering attack on the Raman Singh government alleged that the people were frustrated as they were suffering owing to "misrule, corruption and administrative terrorism for 15 years".

"It’s unfortunate for the state, as the opposition Congress is hand-in-glove with the BJP and is ignoring serious issues faced by the common man on corruption. People are struggling to access basic amenities like better education, health, clean water, power and roads,” Rai asserted.

Besides Rai, the other leaders who arrived in Chhattisgarh to participate in the party campaign are Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta, Sanjay Singh and Delhi MLA Alka Lamba.

The AAP leaders dubbed their 'Jhadu Chalao yatra' as an anti-corruption movement that will facilitate the party's reach to the masses as it equally attempts to zero in on other local issues of the state.

"During the yatra, the AAP will highlight the corruption and scams of the Raman Singh government and state ministers, the Dantewada land scam of former Collector O P Choudhary, the AgustaWestland chopper deal, various land scams, properties acquired beyond known source of income. We will also highlight the shocking case where a proxy wrote an MA (English) paper for the education minister's wife impersonating her,” the AAP leaders said in a joint Press conference at Raipur.

The AAP also plans to highlight the good governance being done by the Delhi government during the campaign across the state.