Bihar prohibition: 1.61 lakh held, only 141 convicted for violating liquor ban in over two years

The police have conducted raids on over 4 lakh locations while the Excise Department conducted raids on more than 2 lakh locations.

By IANS

PATNA: In the past two and half years, more than 1.61 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor ban imposed by the Bihar government but only 141 have been sentenced so far, an Excise and Prohibition Department official said on Tuesday.

More than 1.33 lakh cases in connection with violation of the prohibition have been recorded since the ban was imposed in Bihar by Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United government on April 5, 2016.

The police have conducted raids on over 4 lakh locations while the Excise Department conducted raids on more than 2 lakh locations and seized over 16 lakh litres of foreign-made liquor and nine lakh litres of country-made liquor.

Besides, police have seized thousands of litres of spirit and hundreds of beer bottles during the raids.

"The law enforcement agencies have been directed to act tough against violators," Kumar said.

In July 2017, Bihar Assembly passed amendments to the prohibition law to curb its misuse.

