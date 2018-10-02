BJP government similar to British Raj: Congress

Home Nation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday likened the rule of Prime Minister to that of the British Raj and said his party’s chief Rahul Gandhi would walk Mahatma Gandhi’s path to India’s freedom.

“The situation prevailing in the entire country today can be summed up as loot, jhoot, batware se mukti ka sangram. Phir se Sewagram,” Surjewala said while speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday’s Central Working Committe (CWC) meeting at Wardha.

He stressed that the Congress is holding its working committee meet at Sewagram after 76 years.“Thinking of the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] is on the lines of Pakistan which is responsible for Partition... The BJP government is similar to British Raj. RSS had enslaved itself to British. The basics of this organisation are violence, divide, and hate,” Surjewala said. However, he added, “The Congress respects Dr Mohan Bhagwat as an elderly person and for his recent statement at ‘Future India’ programme where he credited the Congress for the party’s contribution in the freedom struggle. “This is the truth. Everybody should accept it,” he said.

He further said the party’s Sewagram meeting is aimed at liberating the nation from widespread fear, loot, falsehood, and communal disharmony.“The situation today is similar to 71 years ago during the British rule. The Congress gave the Quit India Movement slogan from the soil of Sewagram. The party is again organising a mega meeting for ridding the nation from the misrule of Modi Government.  The meeting, on the occasion of 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, therefore holds special significance,” he added.

