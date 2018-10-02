Border Personnel Meeting held at Arunachal's Bumla on the occasion of China's National Day

By PTI

TEZPUR: An Indo-China Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) on the occasion of Chinese National Day was organised at Bumla in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Indian delegation was led by Brig Zubin Bhatnagar, Commander of Tawang Brigade and the Chinese side by Sr Col Yao Shi Chen of Tsona Dzong Garrison, according to a defence spokesman here.

The Border Personnel Meeting on Monday was marked by the unfurling of the national flags of both the countries, followed by a formal address by the delegation leaders.

The Chinese side presented a colourful cultural programme at the function.

The proceedings reflected the increasing mutual desire of maintaining and improving relations at the border in consonance with the desire of the national leaders of the two countries, the spokesman said.

The delegations parted amidst a feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control, the spokesman added.