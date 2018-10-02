Home Nation

Children join protest by parents demanding pending salaries in Jammu and Kashmir

The protesting employees also demanded regularization of their services, the officials said.

Published: 02nd October 2018

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Children of casual and daily wage employees in a state government department joined a protest by their parents here on Tuesday, carrying placards requesting release of pending salaries for "paying school fees".

The employees of the Public Health Engineering Department and their children assembled at Pratap Park on Residency Road here and protested against the delay in the release of their pending emoluments, officials said.

The officials said the children, dressed in school uniforms, were carrying placards some of which read "Governor Sahib, I am a PHE daily wager's child. Please save my future".

Another placard read: "Please release salary of my papa so that he can pay my school fees". The protesting employees also demanded regularization of their services, the officials said.

The protestors later dispersed peacefully.

