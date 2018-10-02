Cop at Kashi Vishwanath temple misbehaves with woman devotee, makes video of her feeding baby

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The lack of sensibilities and the shamelessness of Uttar Pradesh policemen were exposed yet again at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) when one of the constables of the fire service department, deployed for temple security, misbehaved with a female doctor from Noida.

The cop shot a video of the woman while she was breastfeeding her baby on the temple premises near Gyan Vapi Police Control Room in Varanasi on Monday.

On the complaint of the gynaecologist, the cop was removed from security duty.

However, in some relief for young mothers visiting the temple, the authorities set up a breastfeeding centre on the premises soon after.

The policeman has first stopped the woman from feeding her baby by forcing her to leave the chair on which she was sitting and then followed his misbehavior by making a video of her.

Noticing it, she protested and tried to register a complaint against with the Circle Officer (CO) but he did not help. The couple reached KVT office and reported the matter to Chief Executive Officer Vishal Singh, who took up the couple’s case with senior police officers.

SSP Anand Kulkarni removed the cop from KVT security duty and ordered the CO to submit a report to him.