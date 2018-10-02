Home Nation

Doctors in Raipur remain terrified; no arrests in recent cases of violence

A large contingent of doctors met the Raipur inspector general of police seeking action against those guilty and ensured safety of health professionals.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:56 PM

The doctors demanding an immediate FIR and arrests went on a flash strike. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the violence against the doctors on the rise in Chhattisgarh capital and elsewhere, the medical fraternity remains apprehensive and discontented. Health minister Ajay Chandrakar, instead of taking cognisance of cases of violence against doctors, is seen issuing an open threat of strict government action against them.

The Chhattisgarh unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA), while condemning the intimidating attitude of the health minister, regretted that despite strict regulations not a single person has been booked in the six recent cases of violence against doctors or hospital authority.

"There has been a rising graph of cases of violence against doctors in the medical premises. Inspite of strict legal provisions not a single case was registered against those involved in the violence. We are doing our job in an insecure atmosphere", said senior ENT specialist Dr Rakesh Gupta, and further added that it will affect the critical clinical decision while treating emergency patients who come from the crowd.

A large contingent of doctors met the Raipur inspector general of police seeking action against those guilty and ensured safety of health professionals. Not just private doctors but those in government health facilities too are at the receiving end.

Junior doctors on duty at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical hospital - the government's biggest health care facility in the capital, were assaulted by relatives of a patient who died during treatment. The doctors demanding an immediate FIR and arrests went on a flash strike.

"The security of those who save lives should be of concern to everyone. If not politicians who are silent, the society should raise voice against such incidents", said Dr Mahesh Sinha, president, Raipur chapter of IMA.

