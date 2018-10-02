Home Nation

Eight-year-old boy killed, 11 hurt in bomb-blast outside Trinamool Congress office in Kolkata

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station around 9 am.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

The intensity of the blast ripped apart shutters of shops on the other side of the road. | Image Courtesy: ANI

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: An eight-year-old child was killed and 11 others were injured in a bomb blast outside a Trinamool Congress party office at Nagerbazar area of north Kolkata on Tuesday morning. 

The intensity of the blast ripped apart shutters of shops on the other side of the road and shattered windows of the multi-storeyed buildings in the area. 

The deceased child Bibhash Ghosh, was going with his mother during the explosion. His mother is also undergoing treatment. Of the 11 injured, four people have been released after primary treatment. The remaining eight people are critical and are being operated upon in state-run and private hospitals.

A black-coloured bag and a diary was found from the spot. Bomb disposal squad and state Crime Investigation Department (CID) teams cordoned off the area swept it looking for more hidden bombs. 

South Dumdum municipality Panchu Roy, who sat at the TMC office, claimed that he was target of the attack.

Barrackpore commissioner of police Rajesh Kumar Singh said: "We are yet to ascertain the cause of the blast. The intensity was pretty high which has caused damage to buildings in the vicinity. We have not found any gas cylinder or found any smell of gunpowder. We have found some splinters and a tattered black bag. The CID team is investigating the matter," he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kolkata Bomb Blast TMC TMC party office blast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru