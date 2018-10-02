Home Nation

Five injured in explosion in Kolkata's northern suburbs

The explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station around 9 am.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:37 AM

By PTI

KOLKATA: Five people were injured in an explosion in front of a multi-storey building in the Nagerbazar area in the city's northern suburbs on Tuesday, police said.

The injured have been rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The building also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman, the officer said.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of explosion, police said.

