Home Nation

Hidayatullah National Law University vice-chancellor resigns

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh, who faced strong protests from students for nearly a month, tendered his resignation on Monday.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

In Raipur, students were protesting against hostel curfews, library timings, sexual harassments, and the university’s alleged misadministration | Twitter

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh, who faced strong protests from students for nearly a month, tendered his resignation on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Law) Ravi Shankar Sharma and HNLU Registrar Ayan Hazra confirmed the high-profile exit.

“Yes, it’s moral victory for us and in the larger interest of the prestigious institution. The V-C has tendered his resignation late evening and it has been accepted,” Students Bar Association (HNLU) president Snehal Ranjan Shukla told TNIE.

Singh’s appeal to call off the protest was rejected by agitating students who passed a ‘no-confidence’ resolution against him demanding his resignation and furnishing the audit report by the Auditor General of Chhattisgarh. The resolutions alleged that Singh’s seven years at the office led to a continual damage to the image and academic environment of the University.  

Earlier in the day, Singh had refused to acknowledge the student’s protest as peaceful, saying that “none of the activities of those protesting is in accordance with the law”.

“I am still open for dialogues. If students do not call off the protest immediately and resume their classes from Monday, the university shall be compelled to take appropriate course of action, including closure of the university sine die,” Singh had said on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC