Hidayatullah National Law University vice-chancellor resigns

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Vice-Chancellor Sukh Pal Singh, who faced strong protests from students for nearly a month, tendered his resignation on Monday.

Principal Secretary (Law) Ravi Shankar Sharma and HNLU Registrar Ayan Hazra confirmed the high-profile exit.

“Yes, it’s moral victory for us and in the larger interest of the prestigious institution. The V-C has tendered his resignation late evening and it has been accepted,” Students Bar Association (HNLU) president Snehal Ranjan Shukla told TNIE.

Singh’s appeal to call off the protest was rejected by agitating students who passed a ‘no-confidence’ resolution against him demanding his resignation and furnishing the audit report by the Auditor General of Chhattisgarh. The resolutions alleged that Singh’s seven years at the office led to a continual damage to the image and academic environment of the University.

Earlier in the day, Singh had refused to acknowledge the student’s protest as peaceful, saying that “none of the activities of those protesting is in accordance with the law”.

“I am still open for dialogues. If students do not call off the protest immediately and resume their classes from Monday, the university shall be compelled to take appropriate course of action, including closure of the university sine die,” Singh had said on Sunday.