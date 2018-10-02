Home Nation

If Hindus ran out of patience, they would take over Ayodhya: Giriraj Singh

He further said that Muslims, who are also descendants of Lord Ram should help Hindus build the temple in Ayodhya. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Giriraj Singh | File Photo

By ANI

MATHURA: Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh on Monday appealed to Muslims to help in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming that they, too, were the "descendants of Lord Rama, and not Babur".

If Muslims do not help in the construction of the Ram Temple, he asserted: "I will be anguished because Muslims too hail from the descendants of Lord Ram and not from Babur or his lineage."

He further said that if Hindus ran out of patience, they would take over Mathura, Ayodhya and Kashi.

The Union Minister also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and accused its president Rahul Gandhi of expelling party workers who worship Lord Shiva and for chanting, "Har Har Mahadev."

Continuing his tirade, Singh said: "If you are true Hindus, then stop having beef in your parties and stop visiting temples just before the elections."

Singh stirred a controversy earlier also for stating that Muslims should support the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. "I believe our side is stronger. We will respect the court's decision but I would say that the way our Shia brothers have extended support to build the Ram temple, other Muslim brothers should also do so, and let go of their obstinacy because we both are descendants of Hindus," he had said.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, razed to the ground allegedly by Hindu activists.

Supporters of the movement had claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya muslims Giriraj Singh Giiraj Singh Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru