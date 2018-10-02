Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Separatist leader Yasin Malik detained ahead of civic body elections

Separatists including Malik have called for a boycott of these elections.

Published: 02nd October 2018

Yasin Malik

JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik talks to the media before his arrest by the police ahead of Panchayat and Local bodies elections in Srinagar. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Separatist leader Yasin Malik was taken into preventive custody by police on Tuesday from his office at Abi Guzar in the city, officials said.

They did not cite the reason for Malik's detention but the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF)claimed the action was taken due to the urban local bodies polls which are beginning on October 8.

Separatists including Malik have called for a boycott of these elections.

In a statement issued by JKLF, Malik said in a democracy people are given space to expresses their views and participation in or boycotting elections is also a democratic right.

