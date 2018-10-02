Home Nation

Kailash Satyarthi to be chief guest at Vijayadashmi event hosted by RSS

Asked why Satyarthi has been invited this year, a Sangh functionary said like the RSS, he has also been working for the welfare of society.

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi will be the chief guest at the RSS' Vijayadashmi function in Nagpur on October 18, a top Sangh functionary said on Tuesday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has invited the social activist to attend its annual Vijayadashmi function as chief guest on October 18, and he has agreed, the Sangh's Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said.

The Vijayadashmi function is the most-watched event in the RSS, as on this day the Sangh chief expresses the organisation's views on issues of national importance and outlines its next year's objectives.

It was on Vijayadashmi in 1925 that Keshav Baliram Hedgewar had set up the RSS.

 In his last year's address, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had touched on various crucial issues such as cow vigilantism and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sant Nirmal Das Maharaj, a Dalit Sikh religious leader was the chief guest at last year's event.

It was seen as an RSS move to consolidate the BJP's presence in the community.

Nirmal Das Maharaj was the first Dalit leader to be invited as the chief guest at the event.

Asked why Satyarthi has been invited this year, another Sangh functionary said like the RSS, he has also been working for the welfare of society.

His organisation is doing a great job in rescuing children who have been forced into illegal labour and trafficking, the functionary said.

