Home Nation

Kidnap scare on flight shuts Jodhpur airport

A man named Dinesh (34) has been detained for further investigation, said police officials investigating the matter.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Air India flight

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Jodhpur airport was temporarily locked down and flight operations were suspended on Monday following  claims of a passenger on an inbound plane from Mumbai of having been kidnapped by terrorists.

A man named Dinesh (34) has been detained for further investigation, said police officials investigating the matter. While on the flight, Dinesh allegedly told an airhostess that he was being forced to travel on the aircraft by  members of terrorist organisations from Pakistan and Bangladesh. He added that they were scouting different cities to carry out terror attacks, said officials.

The information was relayed to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) who in turn, alerted CISF officials at the Jodhpur Airport.  

The airport was shutdown.There were 169 passengers onboard who were asked to wait while CISF entered the aircraft and took Dinesh and 5 others into custody.During interrogation, Dinesh told the police that he had contacted the family members of a missing boy in Mysuru and told them that he was currently in Jodhpur with a ‘tantric’ (occultist) in order to claim the reward money announced by them, a police officer said

“He told them that he could take them to Jodhpur, after which two family members of the boy along with four policemen from Mysuru police had left for Jodhpur,” said the officer. During the flight, he got scared and narrated the concocted story saying the men were kidnapping him.

Theories of the police

Police officials said they are in investigating the reason behind Dinesh’s story. Upon his plane’s arrival, the airport was shut down and CISf officials entered the aircraft to take Dinesh and his escorts into custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC