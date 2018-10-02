Home Nation

Koregaon-Bhima case: Government lawyers studying Delhi HC order on Navlakha, says Pune Police

The Delhi HC freed Navlakha from house arrest saying the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach the appropriate forum within four weeks to seek further recourse.

Published: 02nd October 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha being arrested by the Pune police at his residence . (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: The Pune police said government lawyers in Maharashtra were studying the Delhi High Court's Monday order freeing rights activist Gautam Navlakha, held in the Koregaon-Bhima case, from house arrest.

The future course of action will be decided after government pleaders give their legal opinion on the matter, a senior police officer said.

Navlakha is one of the five rights activists who was arrested by the Pune police in August-end in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima case.

The Delhi HC freed Navlakha from house arrest saying the Supreme Court last week had given him the liberty to approach the appropriate forum within four weeks to seek further recourse, which he has availed.

Granting relief to Navlakha, the high court also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the Supreme Court.

"Our government pleaders are studying the order of the high court and our investigating officer is also travelling to the national capital.

So after obtaining their legal opinion, the further course of action will be decided," said Shivaji Bodkhe, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Pune police.

Navlakha was arrested from the national capital on August 28.

The other four activists were arrested from different parts of the country.

They were arrested in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave -- 'Elgaar Parishad' -- held on December 31 last year that had allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village near Pune on January 1.

The five activists -- Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Navlakha -- were put under house arrest on August 29 following an apex court order.

Rao, a prominent Telugu poet, was arrested on August 28 from Hyderabad, while activists Gonsalves and Ferreira were nabbed from Mumbai and trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj from Faridabad in Haryana.

The police have claimed that all the five have links with Maoists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Koregaon-Bhima case Gautam Navlakha Activists arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC