Mentally disturbed man kills wife, Eight-year-old son over family dispute

The accused used to live with his wife, son, brother and mother in Nandari which comes under the jurisdiction of Banar police station in Jodhpur.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:29 PM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JODHPUR: A mentally disturbed man allegedly killed his wife and an eight-year-old son over a family dispute and attempted suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said Tuesday.

Suresh Meghwal (38), who works as a mason, was arrested and the police also found a sword and a stone cutter from the crime spot, ADCP (east) Anant Kumar said.

"On Tuesday morning, the accused person's brother informed the police about the incident. He said the bodies of Teeja Devi (33) and her son Vikram were lying in a pool of blood in a room," Kumar said.

During investigation, it was found that Suresh was suffering from some mental illness and he was also upset over some family dispute, the ADCP said.

On Monday night, he had an argument with his wife.

Around midnight, he slit his wife and son's throats using a stone cutter while they were sleeping, Kumar said. After killing them, Suresh attempted suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan but he could not gather courage to take his life, Kumar added.

