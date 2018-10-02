Home Nation

Modi government's policies 'deepened agrarian distress', forced thousands of farmers to commit suicides: Left parties

The Left parties condemned the "brutal" police action against thousands of farmers marching towards the national capital, saying it demonstrates the "anti-farmer" attitude of the Modi government.

Published: 02nd October 2018 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

Protesting farmers clash with security forces at the Ghazipur Delhi border on Tuesday. | (Photo |Parveen Negi/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHIL The Left parties today condemned the "brutal" police action against thousands of farmers marching towards the national capital, saying it demonstrates the "anti-farmer" attitude of the Modi government.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, in a joint statement, also alleged that the Modi government's policies have "deepened agrarian distress" forcing thousands of farmers to "commit suicides" due to debt burden.

"We condemn the brutal attack on protesting farmers in the outskirts of Delhi. This police action, once again, demonstrates the anti-kisan attitude of the Modi government. Prime Minister Modi had betrayed all promises he made to the kisans (farmers) at the time of the 2014 elections," the statement said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also condemned the police action and alleged that the atrocities on farmers at the Delhi border reflected the Modi government's apathetic attitudes towards farmers.

"We strongly condemn this action on farmers at the Delhi-UP border. This once again demonstrates the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government. The Modi government has backtracked all its promises made to farmers. This anger and protest is not bothering the Modi government," he said.

Seven policemen, including an assistant commissioner of police, were injured as protesting farmers turned violent while trying to enter the city from Uttar Pradesh in defiance of prohibitory orders, Delhi Police claimed on Tuesday.

Police said a section of protesters, who were participating in the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) march, suddenly turned violent as the cops tried to persuade them not to break the barricades.

Police said they used 20 tear gas shells and water cannons to manage the crowd, adding it was "minimum required force".

Some reports suggested use of lathi-charge as well.

Since morning, the farmers gathered at Ghazipur border between Delhi and Ghaziabad in several thousands.

The Delhi Police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of BKU members were marching from Haridwar to reach the national capital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmers march Communist Party of India Bharatiya Kisan Union march

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru