Naga insurgent group NSCN's general secretary Muivah hospitalised

NSCN-IM leader Karaiba Chawang told TNIE that the 84-year-old Muivah was admitted to the hospital after he had complained of an upset stomach.

Thuingaleng Muivah (PTI | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The general secretary of Naga insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN-IM has been hospitalised in New Delhi.

Confirming it, NSCN-IM leader Karaiba Chawang told TNIE that the 84-year-old Muivah was admitted to the hospital after he had complained of an “upset stomach”. Chawang did not reveal the hospital’s name but it was said to be a private hospital.

It was learnt that most NSCN-IM leaders swarmed to the national capital to be by Muivah’s side.

“There is nothing serious about his illness. He was admitted yesterday (Monday) morning as advised by the doctors. He is most likely to be released by today (Tuesday),” Chawang said.

Sources in Nagaland said Muivah, who is the Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) of the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital as he had complained of “uneasiness”.

Like all other Naga insurgent groups, the NSCN-IM runs a parallel government with various ministries. The name of the NSCN-IM-run government is Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim.

A veteran in the Naga insurgency movement, Muivah is the face of the NSCN-IM which is arguably the most powerful rebel group of the Northeast.

It was he who had led the extremist group in most peace parleys with representatives of the Central government in India and abroad and signed the “Framework Agreement” with the Centre in 2015 which is seen as a prelude to the final Naga peace accord.

