Home Nation

NIA charges Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen members for plot to kill Dalai Lama

ahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi resident, and Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah, a resident of West Bengal, were picked up from Ramanagara and Bengaluru in August this year. 

Published: 02nd October 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA), has formally named two persons in a recently filed charge sheet, in an alleged plot to kill the Dalai Lama. Jahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi resident, and Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah, a resident of West Bengal, were picked up from Ramanagara and Bengaluru in August this year. 

The NIA said the duo were part of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB). The terrorist outfit is suspected to have carried out an operation to trigger three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Mahabodhi temple when the Dalai Lama was visiting in January, this year. 
However, the plot was foiled as the devices were discovered by the security agencies. So far, the NIA has arrested seven people, including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s top leader Mohammed Jahidul Islam.

According to the agency’s chargesheet filed on September 27, the accused were a part of a conspiracy to show their solidarity with the Rohingya muslims who have been fighting against the Myanmar government. 

“Accused Jahidul Islam, with the help of other co-accused, made three IEDs and two hand grenades. The IEDs were planted by Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain and Arif Hussain on the premises of Bodh Gaya on January 19, in order to cause loss to public life and property,” the chargesheet read. Besides the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Buddhist sect, the Governor of Bihar was also present at Bodh Gaya that day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalai Lama National Investigation Agency Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru