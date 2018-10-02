NIA charges Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen members for plot to kill Dalai Lama

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), has formally named two persons in a recently filed charge sheet, in an alleged plot to kill the Dalai Lama. Jahidul Islam, a Bangladeshi resident, and Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah, a resident of West Bengal, were picked up from Ramanagara and Bengaluru in August this year.

The NIA said the duo were part of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB). The terrorist outfit is suspected to have carried out an operation to trigger three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at the Mahabodhi temple when the Dalai Lama was visiting in January, this year.

However, the plot was foiled as the devices were discovered by the security agencies. So far, the NIA has arrested seven people, including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s top leader Mohammed Jahidul Islam.

According to the agency’s chargesheet filed on September 27, the accused were a part of a conspiracy to show their solidarity with the Rohingya muslims who have been fighting against the Myanmar government.

“Accused Jahidul Islam, with the help of other co-accused, made three IEDs and two hand grenades. The IEDs were planted by Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain and Arif Hussain on the premises of Bodh Gaya on January 19, in order to cause loss to public life and property,” the chargesheet read. Besides the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of the Buddhist sect, the Governor of Bihar was also present at Bodh Gaya that day.