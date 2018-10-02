Ram Temple construction: Seers go on indefinite hunger strike

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: To mount pressure on the Centre and the state governments to initiate the process of Ram Temple construction, a group of saints and seers began an indefinite fast on Monday in Ayodhya.

Leading the group, Mahant Paramhans Das claimed that the President, the Prime Minister, the UP Chief Minister and the local administration were informed about their fast-unto-death till an announcement about temple construction was made.

Ahead of the sit-in protest, the seers conducted a ‘shila pujan’. “The fast will continue till the obstacles in the temple construction are removed. We will hold ‘Shila pujan’ every day. Saints and Ram Bhakts will participate in it.”

The Mahant said despite a number of efforts at different levels, temple construction was shrouded in ambiguity. “The BJP had the temple on its agenda. At present, it has a majority government both at the Centre and the state, but they have done nothing about the temple construction so far,” the seer said. “Till, authorities make some concrete announcement in this regarding, I shall not have food and water.”