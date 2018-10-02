Home Nation

Ram Temple construction: Seers go on indefinite hunger strike

The Mahant said despite a number of efforts at different levels, temple construction was shrouded in ambiguity.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

A market near the Ramjanmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya | Vikram Sharma

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: To mount pressure on the Centre and the state governments to initiate the process of Ram Temple construction, a group of saints and seers began an indefinite fast on Monday in Ayodhya.

Leading the group, Mahant Paramhans Das claimed that the President, the Prime Minister, the UP Chief Minister and the local administration were informed about their fast-unto-death till an announcement about temple construction was made.

Ahead of the sit-in protest, the seers conducted a ‘shila pujan’.  “The fast will continue till the obstacles in the temple construction are removed. We will hold ‘Shila pujan’ every day. Saints and Ram Bhakts will participate in it.”

The Mahant said despite a number of efforts at different levels, temple construction was shrouded in ambiguity. “The BJP had the temple on its agenda. At present, it has a majority government both at the Centre and the state, but they have done nothing about the temple construction so far,” the seer said. “Till, authorities make some concrete announcement in this regarding, I shall not have food and water.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya dispute Hunger strike Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Temple construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC