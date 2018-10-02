Home Nation

Rogue SPO joins Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir, photos go viral

The Special Police Officer (SPO), who decamped with seven AK rifles and a pistol from the residence of a PDP MLA in Srinagar, has joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Security jawan stands guard during restrictions in down town Srinagar. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Special Police Officer (SPO), who decamped with seven AK rifles and a pistol from the residence of a PDP MLA in Srinagar, has joined militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

In a picture that has gone viral, SPO Adil Bashir is seen posing with two AK rifles with four other Hizb militants, including top commander Zeenat-ul-Islam. Seven AK rifles are also on display in the picture.

Bashir had fled with seven AK rifles and a pistol from PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s residence on Friday.

A senior police officer said the force was checking the veracity of the photographs in which Bashir can be seen with Hizb militants. “We have conducted raids at many places in south Kashmir to nab the deserted SPO,” the officer said.

Police have announced Rs 2 lakh reward for information leading to the arrest of Bashir. “We have identified the civilian, who was in contact with the SPO and helped him transport the weapons to some militant hideout in south Kashmir,” the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC