Home Nation

Rs 1,997 crore spent on salaries and perks of Indian MPs in four years

Each Lok Sabha member were paid average Rs 71,29,390 annually since fiscal 2014-15, an RTI revealed.

Published: 02nd October 2018 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

INDORE: Rs 1,997 crore was spent towards salaries and perks of parliamentarians in the past four financial years, according to response to an RTI query.

While Rs 71. 29 lakh was spent on an average for a member of Lok Sabha, Rs 44.33 lakh was spent on a Rajya Sabha member, the Lok Sabha secretariat said in response to the RTI application, filed by activist Chandra Shekhar Gaud.

Lok Sabha has 545 members (543 elected and 2 Nominated from the Anglo-Indian Community by the President).

Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members.

The Lok Sabha MPs got more than Rs 1,554 crore as emoluments in the past four financial year commencing from 2014-15. Each Lok Sabha member were paid average Rs 71,29,390 annually since fiscal 2014-15, it said.

Similarly, the members of Rajya Sabha got more than Rs 443 crore as emoluments in past four fiscals, it said. A breakup of the total amounts reveals that each Rajya Sabha MP received Rs 44,33,682 annually in the past four fiscals.

Meanwhile, Jagdish Chhokar, founder member of the Association for Democratic Reform, an NGO, said the increasing burden on the government coffers in paying salaries and perks to MPs should be reviewed.

"There is no issue if the salary of MPs' is hiked 10 times but they must not get reimbursements for transport, house, vehicle, food, medical, air travel, telephone and other things from the state exchequer," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RTI MP salary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru