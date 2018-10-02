Home Nation

RTI query demands birth certificate of Lord Krishna

Janmashtami

Children dressed up as Hindu God Krishna take a selfie as they participate in celebrations of Janmashtami festival in Ajmer on Monday September 3 2018.( Photo | PTI )

By PTI

MATHURA: An RTI query requesting the district authorities to provide the applicant a copy of Lord Krishna's birth certificate has left officials flummoxed.

The RTI applicant, claiming to be from Chhattisgarh, had said in his application, "The country celebrated Krishna Janmashtami on September 3. Please provide a copy of Lord Krishna's birth certificate to prove he was born on this day."

The applicant also asked the administration to provide evidence to "prove Lord Krishna was really a God".

