Seven killed as loaded truck rams into UPSRTC bus

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven passengers were killed and two others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

While six people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The incident took place near Bhadohi village in Chhavani area when the UPSRTC bus going to Gorakhpur from Allahabad developed some snag.

The passengers got down and were pushing the bus when the loaded truck rammed into the vehicle. The truck driver fled the spot, abandoning his vehicle.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He asked officials to ensure that financial assistance be provided to the families of the deceased and injured people.