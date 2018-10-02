Home Nation

Seven killed as loaded truck rams into UPSRTC bus

The incident took place near Bhadohi village in Chhavani area when the UPSRTC bus going to Gorakhpur from Allahabad developed some snag.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seven passengers were killed and two others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a roadways bus in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

While six people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The incident took place near Bhadohi village in Chhavani area when the UPSRTC bus going to Gorakhpur from Allahabad developed some snag.

The passengers got down and were pushing the bus when the loaded truck rammed into the vehicle. The truck driver fled the spot, abandoning his vehicle.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He asked officials to ensure that financial assistance be provided to the families of the deceased and injured people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru