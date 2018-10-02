Slain Apple executive Vivek Tiwari’s wife gets job

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two days after Apple executive Vivek Tiwari was shot dead by two Uttar Pradesh Police constables, his wife Kalpana Tiwari was appointed public relations officer (PRO) in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday.

The development came hours after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Kaplana and her two daughters and assured them all help and support.Tiwari, 38, was shot dead in posh Gomti Nagar Extension area on Friday night.

After meeting the CM, Kalpana expressed “full faith” in the state government. “He heard what I had to say patiently and assured all help. I had earlier said that I have full faith in our state government and today, that faith has further firmed up,” she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had accompanied the family to the CM’s house for the meeting.

Immediately after meeting the family, Adityanath summoned Director General of Police O P Singh and Principal Secretary (home) Arvind Kumar to get the latest information and status of probe into Tiwari’s killing.

Later, Lucknow’s municipal commissioner Indra Mani Tripathi visited the family to collect Kalpana’s education certificates. Officials said she was given the job on compassionate grounds.Sharma said “a `25-lakh fixed deposit has been opened in the name of Vivek’s daughters”.

Tiwari’s family had earlier alleged foul play by the police and had initially refused to cremate his body on Saturday, seeking the chief minister’s intervention and an inquiry by the CBI. But after several ministers, including Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, met Kalpana, she climbed down from the demand of CBI probe. Whichever investigative agency carried out the probe, it should be fair and thorough, she said.

However, the Opposition parties targeted the government and demanded CM’s resignation over the “dismal law and order situation”. The CM rejected the demand, saying the government acted promptly and firmly in the case.

Constable Prashant Chaudhary, who shot Tiwari, and the constable accompanying him, Sandeep Kumar, were arrested and booked for murder and dismissed from service.Some ministers, including Brajesh Pathak, hit out at the police for trying to “hush-up” the murder initially. Veteran BJP leader and MP Kalraj Mishra also condemned the incident.

BJP worker files case against Kejriwal

On Monday, a case was lodged against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for ‘spreading enmity in society’. Kejriwal had tweeted that the BJP, which claims to be working for Hindus, just indulges in politics, and won’t even think for two minutes before killing all the Hindus in order to get power. Ashwini Upadhyay, an ex-AAP member now with BJP, lodged the complaint at Delhi’s Tilak Marg police station.