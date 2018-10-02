Toddler dies after falling into bore well in Gujarat

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after falling into a 200-feet deep borewell in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said Tuesday.

Rahul, son of a farm labourer, was playing Monday when he fell into the bore well pit dug outside the residence of one Maqbool Rafikbhai at Ilol village, around 90 km from here, an official at Himmatnagar (rural) police station said.

"The boy fell into the 200-feet deep narrow bore well and got stuck at a depth of around 80 feet," he said.

Fire department teams from Sabarkantha and Ahmedabad, and personnel of the national and state response forces rushed to the spot.

They made hectic efforts for nearly 12 hours from Monday evening to rescue the child, but could not succeed, he said.

Since the body could be retrieved, the rescue teams filled up the bore well pit and closed it, he said.

The boy's father, a native of Gujarat's Panchmahal district, worked as a farm labourer and was staying in the village along with his family, the official added.