Home Nation

BJP could be behind Ambedkar-Owaisi alliance, says Shiv​ Sena leader Sanjay Raut​

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh announced a tie-up for next year's elections last month.

Published: 03rd October 2018 10:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said Wednesday that "there are allegations" that the BJP engineered the alliance between Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar's party.

AIMIM and Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh announced a tie-up for next year's elections last month.

"There are also allegations that the BJP has stitched up this alliance so that the Congress does not get Dalit and Muslim votes in Maharashtra," Raut told a news channel.

He also said that though Prakash Ambedkar is a grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, past few elections have shown that Prakash Ambedkar does not command much support among people.

"The experiment of Dalit-Muslim alliance is not new.

But this alliance is against the ideals of Babasaheb (Ambedkar).

Dalits will not accept such an alliance only for political gains," the Sena MP claimed.

If Ambedkar had ideological differences with the Congress and NCP, he should have allied with the Sena, Raut said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM Prakash Ambedkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices