Complaint of firing on witnesses of Pehlu Khan lynching case fake: Rajasthan Police

The witnesses in the lynching case, including Khan's two sons, had alleged Saturday they were fired upon by unidentified men while they were on the way to appear in a court in Behror town.

Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan last year on the suspicion of carrying cows. (Youtube Screengrab)

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Police claimed Wednesday they had found no evidence of firing on the witnesses of the Pehlu Khan lynching case and termed the complaint fake.

"No firing on the witnesses took place and the complaint was fake.

There was no circumstantial evidence of firing and no such vehicle, as described by the complainant, is seen in CCTV footage," Circle Officer Behror Kushal Singh said.

"The complaint was posted on social media about the alleged incident but they did not inform the police control room. They went to the SP office instead of approaching a nearby police station which had raised doubts," he said.

Khan's son Irshad had lodged the complaint in the matter at the Neemrana Police Station.

Singh said the police will file a report in the court and legal action against the complainant will also be taken for filing a false complaint.

Six people, including Khan's sons Irshad and Arif and their lawyer, were on the way to court in Behror.

They had alleged unidentified accused driving in an SUV without having registration number plate fired on them and fled from the spot.

On April 1 last year, Irshad and Arif were with their father in a pick-up truck when they, along with two others, were attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar.

They were on their way to Haryana reportedly after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan.

Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later.

