Farmers' march: Agitation will continue till all demands are met, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Thousands of farmers reached Kisan Ghat, the memorial to farm leader and former prime minister Charan Singh, after police allowed them to enter the national capital past midnight.

Published: 03rd October 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border Tuesday with police using water cannons to disperse them. In image: Protesting farmers clash with security forces at the Ghazipur Delhi border on Tuesday. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: After ending the farmers' march to Delhi on Wednesday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said his organisation will continue to agitate till all their demands are met.

If this does not happen, the farmers will teach a lesson to the central government in the 2019 parliamentary elections, he told PTI.

Their demands include unconditional loan waiver, clearing of dues by sugar mills, higher prices for crops, free electricity for farms and a cut in diesel prices.

"Our objective was to draw attention of the government towards the problems the farmers face and we achieved our goal," Tikait said.

He said people welcomed the Kisan Kranti Yatra, which began from Haridwar on September 23, at 10 halts on the way.

But Delhi Police barricaded the city's border and stopped the peaceful protest march, he said.

He accused the police of "brutality" against farmers at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, referring to a clash between them and some protesters after they were stopped Tuesday from entering the city.

Innocent farmers sustained injuries in the brutal lathi-charge by Delhi Police, he said, adding that the day happened to be Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

He said Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared the stage with farm leaders and assured that their seven demands will be fulfilled.

Janata Dal (United) general secretary KC Tyagi criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for not holding a dialogue with the protesting farmers while they were on their way to Delhi.

 

Farmers' march Rakesh Tikait Kisan Kranti Yatra

