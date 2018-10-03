Home Nation

Fast-tracking crucial cases tops agenda of new CJI Ranjan Gogoi

The 63-year-old, who hails from Assam, is the first Chief Justice from the North Eastern region of the country.

Ranjan Gogoi

Newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi shakes hands with President Ram Nath Kovind after he was administered oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday said "parameters" will be worked out for urgent mentioning and hearing of cases.

Justice Gogoi, who took oath as the 46th CJI, said "no urgent mentioning of cases will be allowed" till certain parameters are fixed for it.

"We will work out the parameters then we will see as to how mentioning will be done," he said. "If somebody is going to be hanged tomorrow, then we can understand (urgency)", the CJI said.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to the 63-year-old Justice Gogoi at a brief ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall.

Justice Gogoi succeeds Justice Dipak Misra Justice Gogoi will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

