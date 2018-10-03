‘Livestock needs to be moved about properly’

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Highlighting cases of immense cruelty and illegality in transport of livestock, the environment ministry directed all state chief secretaries to send quarterly reports giving details of action taken against violators in such cases.

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on October 1 issued an advisory in this regard.“It has been reported and complained to the Board with respect to immense cruelty and illegality perpetrated during export of live animals, including small ruminants such as sheep and goats, especially during their transport which are taken in violation of the laws,” said the directive.

AWBI Chairman S P Gupta said an action taken report along with supporting documents be forwarded to the Board periodically and, at least, once in three months for record and action.

The advisory said a huge number of cattle were transported in vehicles in an inhumane manner, and bovines were stuffed with chilli powder in their eyes to prevent them from sleeping and also to restrict their movement.

“It has been noticed that animals are exported without appropriate health check up by veterinary doctors. Further, it is mostly found that the medical certificates are issued without actual and physical examination of animals,” the directive said.