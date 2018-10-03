Home Nation

Maharashtra government moves SC against Delhi HC order ending house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha

The plea has been filed in the apex court registry Wednesday morning challenging the Delhi High Court order, Nishant Katneshwar, counsel for the Maharashtra government told the media.

Published: 03rd October 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Gautam Navlakha and Sehba Hussain at their residence after the Delhi High Court on Monday freed him from house arrest | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order allowing Gautam Navlakha, one of the five rights activists arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima case, to be freed from house arrest.

The Delhi High Court had on Monday freed Navlakha from house arrest, five weeks after he along with four other rights activists were arrested in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima violence in Maharashtra.

Granting relief to the 65-year-old Navlakha, the high court had also quashed the trial court's transit remand order which he had challenged before the matter was taken to the Supreme Court.

TAGS
Gautam Navlakha Supreme Court

