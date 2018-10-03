Major reshuffle in IAF: Air Marshal V R Chaudhari takes over as Deputy Chief

Home Nation

In a major reshuffle in the IAF, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari has taken over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Force and Air Marshal Amit Dev as the Director General Air Operations.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle in the IAF, Air Marshal V R Chaudhari has taken over as the Deputy Chief of the Air Force and Air Marshal Amit Dev as the Director General Air Operations, an official release said Tuesday.

Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar has taken over as the Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command and Air Marshal Harjit Singh Arora took over as Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), South Western Air Command (Gandhinagar).

All the four took over the charge on Monday, the Air Force said.

Air Marshal Anil Khosla has also taken over as the Vice Chief of the Air Force on Monday, it said.

